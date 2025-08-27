1 dead after Pinellas County boat crash

The Brief One person is dead after a boat crash near the Bay Pines Bridge and War Veterans Park, according to investigators. They were able to recover the victim from the water in that area. The victim is believed to be the only person on the boat at the time of the crash.



One person is dead after a boat crash near the Bay Pines Bridge and War Veterans Park, according to investigators.

What we know:

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said they responded alongside the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). They were able to recover the victim from the water in that area.

The victim is believed to be the only person on the boat at the time of the crash.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not given any details about what may have caused the crash. They also haven't identified the victim found dead in the water.