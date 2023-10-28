Expand / Collapse search

1 driver dead, another injured after incident at Daytona International Speedway, officials say

By FOX 35 News Staff
GettyImages-645602120.jpg

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 26: Jamie McMurray, driver of the #1 Cessna McDonalds Chevrolet, leads a pack of cars during the 59th Annual DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 26, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian La

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - One driver has died after an on-track incident at Daytona International Speedway Saturday, officials said. 

The incident reportedly happened at the Audi Club track rental session. 

In a statement, Daytona International Speedway said:

"We are saddened by the passing of a driver after they were transported to an area medical facility following an on-track incident during today’s Audi Club track rental session. Additionally, our thoughts are with the driver who was injured during the same incident. Daytona International Speedway will coordinate with both Audi Club and local authorities during their investigation into the cause of the accident."

No other details about the incident have been released. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 35 for updates. 