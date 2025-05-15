1 hospitalized after house fire in Riverview

The Brief Crews battled a house fire along Crest Creek Dr. in Riverview on Thursday. One man went to the hospital, where he was listed as stable at last check. The cause of the fire is not yet known, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.



A man is recovering in the hospital after fire spread through a home on Thursday, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

HCFR says crews responded shortly before noon to a home along Crest Creek Dr. in Riverview.

Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the home and got the fire under control within 15 minutes, according to fire officials.

Paramedics took one man to the hospital, where he was listed as stable at last check.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

