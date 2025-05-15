1 hospitalized after house fire in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A man is recovering in the hospital after fire spread through a home on Thursday, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
What we know:
HCFR says crews responded shortly before noon to a home along Crest Creek Dr. in Riverview.
Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the home and got the fire under control within 15 minutes, according to fire officials.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
Paramedics took one man to the hospital, where he was listed as stable at last check.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
