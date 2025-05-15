Expand / Collapse search

1 hospitalized after house fire in Riverview

Published  May 15, 2025 3:56pm EDT
Hillsborough County
The Brief

    • Crews battled a house fire along Crest Creek Dr. in Riverview on Thursday.
    • One man went to the hospital, where he was listed as stable at last check.
    • The cause of the fire is not yet known, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A man is recovering in the hospital after fire spread through a home on Thursday, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

HCFR says crews responded shortly before noon to a home along Crest Creek Dr. in Riverview.

Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the home and got the fire under control within 15 minutes, according to fire officials.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Paramedics took one man to the hospital, where he was listed as stable at last check.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: This story was written with information from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

