1 hospitalized after sailboat burns in North Carolina harbor

A bystander was hospitalized after trying to put out a fire on a large sailboat Sunday evening.

Oak Island Water Rescue shared video of the burning sailboat in North Carolina. They estimated the vessel was about 45 feet long.

The bystander tried to put it out before emergency crews arrived. They were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire department said on Facebook that the flames, which had completely engulfed the boat by the time firefighters arrived, were under control just before 2 a.m. Monday.