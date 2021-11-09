1 hospitalized after shooting in Tampa, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police said one person was hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting.
The incident took place around 11:12 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Broad Street and Branch Avenue. A man was taken to a hospital.
Police are asking people to avoid the area. Detectives will likely remain on scene for "several hours."
No other information was provided. The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.
