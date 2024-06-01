Man armed with hedge trimmer shot by police in Gainesville, officials say

One person is in the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Gainesville, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

It happened in the 3400 block of NW 21st Place around 6:00 p.m., according to police.

Officers said a 911 caller reported a man threatened them with a chainsaw prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Police later found the man to be armed with a hedge trimmer upon their arrival.

Police said an officer shot the man multiple times after he refused to comply with their demands and lunged at officers.

The man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police. No officers were injured in the incident.

Officials said the man will be charged with a count of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer once he is released from the hospital.