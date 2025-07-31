1 hospitalized in Highlands County bee attack: HCFR

The Brief One person was hospitalized on Thursday morning after first responders said they were attacked by a swarm of bees. The person was working in a tree at the time of the attack and could not get down. Highlands County Fire Rescue Special Operations team and the Avon Park Fire Department assisted with the rescue.



A swarm of bees sent one person to the hospital in Highlands County on Thursday morning, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

First responders say a person was stung multiple times by a swarm of bees while they were working in a tree in the 2000 block of State Road 17 in south Avon Park shortly before 8 a.m.

HCFR’s Special Operations team asked the Avon Park Fire Department to assist because the person was unable to get out of the tree safely.

READ: Accused drug trafficker caught with 100 pounds of weed on I-4: HCSO

Courtesy: Highlands County Fire Rescue

Once they were able to reach the person, crews began administering care and took them to the hospital.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, HCFR stated, "Highlands County Fire Rescue’s Special Operations team responds to a wide range of challenging situations. Calls like this are exactly why this team exists. Squad 19 is equipped with specialized personal protective equipment — including bee suits — to help keep our responders safe in high-risk environments."

What we don't know:

The person’s condition and identity have not been made public.