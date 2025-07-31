1 hospitalized in Highlands County bee attack: HCFR
AVON PARK, Fla. - A swarm of bees sent one person to the hospital in Highlands County on Thursday morning, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue.
What we know:
First responders say a person was stung multiple times by a swarm of bees while they were working in a tree in the 2000 block of State Road 17 in south Avon Park shortly before 8 a.m.
HCFR’s Special Operations team asked the Avon Park Fire Department to assist because the person was unable to get out of the tree safely.
Courtesy: Highlands County Fire Rescue
Once they were able to reach the person, crews began administering care and took them to the hospital.
What they're saying:
In a post on social media, HCFR stated, "Highlands County Fire Rescue’s Special Operations team responds to a wide range of challenging situations. Calls like this are exactly why this team exists. Squad 19 is equipped with specialized personal protective equipment — including bee suits — to help keep our responders safe in high-risk environments."
What we don't know:
The person’s condition and identity have not been made public.
The Source: This story was written with information posted by Highlands County Fire Rescue.