Accused drug trafficker caught with 100 pounds of weed on I-4: HCSO

A man who is accused of trafficking marijuana was arrested on Wednesday after deputies say they found more than 100 pounds of cannabis inside the rental vehicle he was driving on I-4.

What we know:

Deputies pulled over a Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling west on I-4 near 50th Street North for several traffic violations.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, later identified as Domonic Renalda Smith, 38, had rented the vehicle approximately 90 minutes before the traffic stop, to pick up a large wooden crate from a nearby freight company.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

A law enforcement K9, trained to sniff out drugs, was called to the scene and alerted to narcotics inside the vehicle.

Deputies opened the crate and said they discovered 101.3 pounds of marijuana, packaged in 72 air-sealed plastic bags.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

According to HCSO, the crate had been shipped from California to the Tampa Bay area, which is consistent with known narcotics trafficking methods.

Smith is charged with trafficking cannabis (25-2,000 pounds).

Mugshot of Dominic Smith. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

What they're saying:

"This arrest is another example of how our specialized teams are working proactively to stop the flow of illegal drugs into Hillsborough County," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Drug traffickers may think they can hide behind rented vehicles and shipping crates, but our deputies remain steps ahead. We will not tolerate those who attempt to use our roads and neighborhoods as distribution points for dangerous narcotics."