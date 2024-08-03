1 dead after shooting in Sarasota, police investigating
SARASOTA, Fla. - An unidentified adult was taken to the hospital, which is where they died after a shooting in Sarasota on Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Officials say the shooting happened near the 900 block of John Ringling Causeway shortly after 2:30 p.m.
66-year-old Richard Minor was taken into custody, according to police.
According to authorities, the investigation is ongoing.
