1 dead after shooting in Sarasota, police investigating

An unidentified adult was taken to the hospital, which is where they died after a shooting in Sarasota on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officials say the shooting happened near the 900 block of John Ringling Causeway shortly after 2:30 p.m.

66-year-old Richard Minor was taken into custody, according to police.

According to authorities, the investigation is ongoing.

