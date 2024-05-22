1 killed, 2 injured after car collides with dump truck in Lake Wales

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

One person was killed, and two others were injured after a dump truck collided with a car in Lake Wales on Tuesday.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to Canal Road and Lake Mabel Loop Road in Lake Wales.

READ: Bay Area leader concerned over rowdy, destructive crowds as summer break for teens approaches

A Silver Toyota had been stopped at the stop sign on Canal Road when the driver entered Lake Mabel Loop Road to turn left into the path of a Kenworth dump truck loaded with sand.

Photo courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

According to PCSO, The dump truck swerved and braked to avoid striking the Toyota but was unable to do so, colliding with the smaller car. The driver of the Toyota, Minerva Cruz, 79, died in the collision.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

A 77-year-old passenger in the car sustained critical injuries, and the 60-year-old driver of the dump truck suffered minor injuries. According to PCSO, all people involved were wearing seatbelts.