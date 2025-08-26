1 killed in Hillsborough County mobile home fire

The Brief Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says a fire destroyed a mobile home and left a person dead late Monday. Flames also spread to a neighboring home along Clubhouse Ln. in Town 'n' Country, according to HCFR. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



One person died and more were displaced after Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says a fire spread to two mobile homes late Monday.

What we know:

Fire officials say crews responded to multiple calls shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Monday along Clubhouse Ln. in Town 'n' Country.

Firefighters found one home fully engulfed, according to HCFR, along with flames that had spread to a neighboring home.

Officials say an adult's body was found inside the home where the fire started. Everyone in the other home made it out safely.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.