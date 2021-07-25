1 killed in North Port house fire
NORTH PORT, Fla. - One person died in an overnight house fire in North Port, according to the North Port Police Department.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 6700 block of Elektra Avenue.
Firefighters say the home was 75% involved when they arrived on scene. They put out the fire and found a deceased person inside the residence.
Detectives with the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the cause of the fire.
