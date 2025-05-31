1 killed in Lakeland RV fire

Click play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Brief 1 person was killed in an RV fire Saturday morning in Lakeland. When crews got the fire out, they found one person dead inside. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



What we know:

Shortly before 12 p.m., Polk County Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire on Combee Road.

When crews arrived on scene, they found an RV fully engulfed in flames with one person trapped inside.

Officials said firefighters worked as quickly as they could to put the fire out and when they did, found a person dead inside.

No additional injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshals Office and Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

What we don't know:

The name of the person killed has not been released.

