1 killed in Lakeland RV fire
LAKELAND, Fla. - One person was killed Saturday morning in an RV fire in Lakeland.
What we know:
Shortly before 12 p.m., Polk County Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire on Combee Road.
When crews arrived on scene, they found an RV fully engulfed in flames with one person trapped inside.
Officials said firefighters worked as quickly as they could to put the fire out and when they did, found a person dead inside.
No additional injuries were reported.
The fire is under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshals Office and Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
What we don't know:
The name of the person killed has not been released.
