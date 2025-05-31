Man shot to death in Tampa, search on for shooter
TAMPA - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Tampa.
On Friday afternoon at around 4:20, deputies responded to reports of a shooting near Progress Boulevard and South 82nd Street.
The backstory:
The victim was a passenger in a vehicle along with a female driver and a child in the backseat.
The vehicle stopped to talk to the suspect at the intersection when the suspect began shooting.
The driver of the vehicle took off from the scene to get away from the shooter when they struck a motorized bicyclist, who sustained minor injuries.
The driver then drove to a nearby Thorntons convenience store for help.
The man in the passenger seat suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
What they're saying:
"This is a tragic loss of life in our community that never should have occurred," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We're committed to finding who did this and making sure justice is served. If you have any information, please come forward."
What's next:
No arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information on this crime, please contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
