‘1 Million Cups Tampa’ caffeinating local entrepreneurs with weekly forum to help startups grow

1 Million Cups Tampa wants to help local startups grow and thrive.

The community of entrepreneurs and mentors host a weekly free forum every Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Entrepreneur Collaborative Center, in conjunction with other similar groups across the country.

The goal is for entrepreneurs to share ideas, get feedback and support each other.

The ECC also has resources and events for business owners including free classes, workshops and access to mentors.

For people interested in taking the leap into starting a business, Equity in Entrepreneurship has a program designed to give people the tools they need to go from idea to registered business.

There is also an opportunity to compete for seed funding. The next cohort begins in August at AMRoC Fab Lab at University Mall.

Graduates of the program have an opportunity to present their businesses at 1 Million Cups.

LINK: For more information or to register visit their website: equinent.com

