1 shot and killed at Riverview gas station, Hillsborough deputies say

By FOX 13 News staff
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. 

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - One man was shot and killed at a Riverview gas station on US 301 and Gibsonton Drive Wednesday evening, deputies said. 

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the Wawa in the area after a report of shots fired at around 8:30 p.m.

Deputies said they and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Hillsborough County deputies. 

Authorities said they are continuing to investigate the homicide case. 