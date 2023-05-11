1 shot and killed at Riverview gas station, Hillsborough deputies say

article

One man was shot and killed at a Riverview gas station on US 301 and Gibsonton Drive Wednesday evening, deputies said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the Wawa in the area after a report of shots fired at around 8:30 p.m.

Deputies said they and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Hillsborough County deputies.

Authorities said they are continuing to investigate the homicide case.