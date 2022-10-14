1 shot, killed at Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier, deputies say

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot to death at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier Friday evening.

A witness told deputies they heard several gunshots at the pier and saw a vehicle drive away around 5:15 p.m.

Deputies responding to the scene found a man dead from gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle.

Detectives are looking for unknown suspects who fled the area at a high rate of speed.

Law enforcement officers believe this was a targeted attack and not a random shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634 -8477.