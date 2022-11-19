1 shot, killed in Plant City, police say

The Plant City Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the Madison Road Apartments shortly before 1:45 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Officers responding to the scene found a man with upper body trauma. The name of the man, who died at the scene, has not been released.

Detectives say this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is encouraged to call the Plant City Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 813-757-9200 or Detective Mark Dunnam at 813-707-2233.