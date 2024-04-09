Tampa man who promised minor money for sex caught after victim started Instagram Live video: Police

article

An Instagram live video captured a 73-year-old man propositioning a minor last month, according to the Tampa Police Department.

According to police, the victim could be seen laying in 73-year-old James Clarence Lehnert's lap as Lehnert stroked the victim's head with his hands while talking about engaging in sexual acts, his sexual experiences with his ex-wife, and his life experience regarding sex.

The victim's video was seen by several people on March 31 just after midnight, according to officials. Investigators say a friend who had the victim's iPhone location saw the video and contacted the Tampa Police Department.

When responding officers arrived at the victim's location, Lehnert's home, they knocked on the front door. Lehnert was only wearing a robe and socks when officers arrived, according to TPD.

Tampa police spoke with the victim who they say made statements that were suggestive of a sex act happening between them and Lehnert.

The victim told law enforcement that they met Lehnert around 10 p.m. on March 30. According to the victim, they took a bus from an area near their home to the area of East Busch Boulevard and N Nebraska Ave.

While they were sitting on a curb outside a store, Lehnert drove up and asked if they needed a ride, according to officials.

Investigators say the victim agreed and got inside Lehnert's car. Lehnert then told the victim they were driving to his home and proceeded to start a conversation about having sex for money.

Police say Lehnert offered the victim $200 for sex, but the victim refused, so Lehnert then offered the victim $60 for oral sex and the victim agreed.

The victim told authorities that when they got to Lehnert's home, he offered brown liquor in a bottle, which the victim drank. Lehnert also asked the victim if they wanted to watch a movie, and they agreed, according to TPD.

Officials say Lehnert sat down in the living room and asked the victim to sit down with him. The 73-year-old got a condom, took his pants off and put the condom on, according to investigators.

The victim said they performed oral sex on Lehnert for about 10 minutes until they were told to stop. According to the victim, Lehnert threw the condom away in a trash can near the kitchen.

After engaging in the sex act, the victim said they were asked their age and, after answering, Lehnert commented that he didn’t know how old they were.

The victim confirmed that they were given $60 for the sex act. According to the police department, the victim began to feel uncomfortable and that’s when they turned on the Instagram Live video.

Lehnert made "several spontaneous statements" about the victim being in his home while speaking with authorities. He told police that he gave the victim soda, they were watching a movie, and the victim didn’t ask to leave the home.

Lehnert refused to say what led up to meeting the victim and anything about the nature of their relationship. Lehnert also refused to give consent to his home being searched, according to officials.

Police obtained a search warrant for Lehnert’s home and got DNA evidence from Lehnert.

According to law enforcement, they found:

$50.00

Trojan condom wrapper

Box of Trojan condoms

Jim Beam bottle of liquor

Lehnert was charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor. He was previously charged with soliciting another to commit prostitution in 2003.

