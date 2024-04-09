Video shows man firing shots at another man, deputies searching for shooter: HCSO

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man seen on video firing shots at a second man standing just feet away.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded on Monday afternoon to the Tico and Marisol Supermarket and Café Artemisa, just north of Tampa International Airport.

Video released by HCSO on Tuesday shows the suspect and victim walking around a parked car as the gunman opened fire at close range. The victim was not hit.

Investigators say the shooter is wanted on several charges, including attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

