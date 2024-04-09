Expand / Collapse search

Video shows man firing shots at another man, deputies searching for shooter: HCSO

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  April 9, 2024 3:58pm EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

Man fires shots as victim dodges bullets: HCSO

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video showing a man firing shots at another man at close range on Monday afternoon. The suspect remains on the run.

TAMPA - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man seen on video firing shots at a second man standing just feet away.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded on Monday afternoon to the Tico and Marisol Supermarket and Café Artemisa, just north of Tampa International Airport.

Video released by HCSO on Tuesday shows the suspect and victim walking around a parked car as the gunman opened fire at close range. The victim was not hit.

Investigators say the shooter is wanted on several charges, including attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS