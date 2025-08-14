1 taken to the hospital after small plane crash at Inverness Airport

The Brief One person was taken to the hospital after a small plane crash at Inverness Airport. Two people were on board the plane when it crashed into a fence during take-off, officials said.



One person was taken to the hospital after a small plane crash at Inverness Airport.

What we know:

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said that a fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft was trying to take off, but crashed into a fence.

Two people were on board when the crash happened, and one was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Officials said CCSO and Citrus County Fire Rescue are both at the crash site. Authorities are asking everyone to avoid the area while they work to clear the scene.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what caused the crash or identified the two people on board.