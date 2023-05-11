1 taken to the hospital after Spring Hill home fire, crews say

article

One person was taken to the hospital after home fire in Spring Hill Wednesday afternoon, according to firefighters.

Hernando County Fire Rescue said firefighters responded to the home fire in the 100 block of Darnell Avenue just after 1 p.m.

Crews found a kitchen fire on the stovetop extending into the cabinets and started working to put out the fire. The department said that fire was extinguished with limited damage to the area around and above the oven.

Courtesy: Hernando Fire Rescue.

The cause of the fire was determined to be from cooking, according to crews.

Fire officials said the one person who was taken to the hospital suffered smoke inhalation due to the fire.