1 teen killed, another hospitalized after crash in Winter Haven: PCSO

A 17-year-old Winter Haven boy died and a 15-year-old Deltona girl was critically injured in Winter Haven on Monday afternoon, according to deputies.

Officials say the crash that happened on Spirit Lake Road, just south of the Oakwood Estates community (Rolling Oaks Drive) was reported just after 3 p.m.

Deputies and firefighters responded to the scene and found two teens trapped inside a white 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

First responders say the 17-year-old boy who was behind the wheel died at the scene. The 15-year-old girl who was a passenger in the truck suffered head trauma, a brain bleed, facial fractures, lung damage, and various broken bones, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say the girl was taken to a Tampa hospital in critical, but stable condition.

According to detectives, evidence revealed that the truck was headed south on Spirit Lake Road when it entered a curve and the driver lost control.

The truck swerved off the road and hit an oak tree, according to PCSO.

Investigators say more analysis is required to determine if seat belts were used. According to detectives, wet roads due to rain could be a factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

