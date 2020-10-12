Expand / Collapse search

10-year-old boy dies from apparent gunshot wound in Tampa home, deputies say

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
Tampa
FOX 13 News
article

A 10-year-old was apparently shot and killed at a Tampa home.

TAMPA, Fla. - A 10-year-old boy has died due to an apparent gunshot at a Tampa home Monday, sheriff's deputies said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it happened at a home in the 4000 block of Dreisler Street around 4:30 p.m.

Sheriff's office spokesperson Natalia Verdina said the family of the young boy is cooperating. It was unclear how the boy was shot.

Deputies said they tried to revive the boy, but they were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.