10-year-old boy dies from apparent gunshot wound in Tampa home, deputies say

article

A 10-year-old boy has died due to an apparent gunshot at a Tampa home Monday, sheriff's deputies said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it happened at a home in the 4000 block of Dreisler Street around 4:30 p.m.

Sheriff's office spokesperson Natalia Verdina said the family of the young boy is cooperating. It was unclear how the boy was shot.

Deputies said they tried to revive the boy, but they were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.