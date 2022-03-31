100 food service employees needed to feed students in Manatee County

Students often look forward to lunchtime, but a staffing shortage is putting a strain on the food service employees who dish up school lunches in Manatee County.

For some kids, lunch is a special time because they get to let loose and see their friends, but for others the meal they receive is crucial.

"We have lots of kids that eat with us to this may be the only meal they receive so we take it very seriously," explained Regina Thoma, director of food and nutrition services for the School District of Manatee County.

The cafeterias in Manatee County Schools are not immune to problems we've all witnessed from supply chain issues to staffing shortages. The district is looking to fill 100 open food service positions, but they face competition from other districts and even local restaurants.

"If you're working in the food service industry you may need to work nights and weekends, but here, of course, we don’t have to work nights and weekends and we have most of the school holidays off other than some extra training days," Thoma shared.

Thoma hopes the district's benefits, including health insurance and a retirement plan, will attract employees. However, applicant numbers were slim at a job fair on Thursday.

"I am confident, even if we are not able to fill all the positions, that we will be able to at the end of the day feed all of the students, but it does put extra strain on all the current staff," she said.

A service that brings smiles to students and ensures they have a meal before school is out for the day.

"We have more and more people moving in the county, more kids coming to the school it’s very important that we get those positions filled," shared Thoma.

Click here to apply for a job or contact the Manatee County School District at 941-739-5700.