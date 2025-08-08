103-year-old Bay Area Buffalo Soldier honored with self portrait

The Brief Veterans Art Center Tampa Bay unveiled a portrait of Roy Caldwood, a Buffalo Soldier who served in World War II. Maj. (ret) Mack Macksam said he wanted to create something special for Caldwood when he met him at the Army Ball. Roy Caldwood said the portrait means a lot to him, his family and generation.



On Friday, the Veterans Art Center Tampa Bay unveiled a portrait of Roy Caldwood, a Buffalo Soldier who served in World War II.

What they're saying:

For Caldwood, recognition isn't needed. He said, "I don't think I deserve all this."

But, the 103-year-old's community knows that it's warranted.

Major Mack Macksam, the founder of the Veterans Art Center Tampa Bay, said, "I met him and his family at the Army Ball in June and said why don't we do a portrait and honor Roy and his family."

He knew he wanted to create something special.

Maj. Macksam added, "I felt compelled in my heart to do something and bring people together so we can create a memory."

The backstory:

One of Caldwood's remarkable feats was serving as a member of the Buffalo Soldiers, an All African American Regiment during World War II.

When FOX 13 featured him on What's Right with Tampa Bay in 2024, he told us, "it gave you a sense of pride, you felt a lot of pride, you felt like you could do anything together and that's how we operated together."

Surprise Unveiled:

It's that service and bravery that led Maj. Macksam and artist Brian Morris to create a portrait of him.

"If I can create a feeling and create a little bit of memory, it's important," Maj. Macksam added.

During Caldwood's book signing event at the Tampa Bay Club, Caldwell and his family were surprised by a memento that's etched in time. A portrait of Caldwood while he was serving as an enlisted medic in World War II.

"We always complain about stuff in our world today," Maj. Macksam explained. "Why don't we do good things and create a memory that's healing and lasts."

It's also one that Caldwood and his family will always carry with them.

"It means a lot to me and my generation," Caldwood said. "I am 103 years old, and I don't have many days left. They will enjoy it now and later. I appreciate it and love it."