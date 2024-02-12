101-year-old Bay Area Buffalo Soldier continues inspiring others decades after almost losing life in WWII

A Bay Area veteran who fought in WWII as a Buffalo Soldier and spent time as a Rikers Island corrections officer has no intention of slowing down any time soon.

Every morning, Roy Caldwood, 101, does 50 push-ups, but he didn’t always have a fondness for fitness. It blossomed after his beloved wife Muriel passed away two years ago.

"There was a big void, and I had to fill it," Caldwood explained. "And I knew I had to maintain my ability to do things."

One of Caldwood's remarkable feats was serving as a member of the Buffalo Soldiers, an all-African American regiment during World War II.

Roy Caldwood during WWII. Image is courtesy of Roy Caldwood.

"It gave you a sense of pride," he shared. "You felt a lot of pride. You felt like you could do anything together. And that's how we operated together.

As a medic, he bravely risked his life to bandage a man in Italy right as his unit was leaving.

"We knew it was late, but that made no difference," Caldwood shared. "We're going to do what we can do and do the best we could."

Roy Caldwood during WWII. Image is courtesy of Roy Caldwood.

Seconds later, mortars rained down on him.

"I was blown 30, 40 feet in the air up the mountain," Caldwood shared. "Over on the mountain. Laid out on my back. I said I am dead, but, of course, I'm not dead. You see, I'm still here."

After leaving the Army, Caldwood landed a job as a corrections officer at the infamous Rikers Island in New York City.

Roy Caldwood during WWII. Image is courtesy of Roy Caldwood.

"I started out as a correctional officer, and eventually, I became an assistant deputy warden and a program director," Caldwood added.

After 22 years of service, he retired to run a weekend camp for kids.

"We'd have a big crowd, sometimes 20 people sleeping over. We never charged anybody a dime," Caldwood explained.

Roy Caldwood enjoys gardening at 101.

Now he spends his time with his new love - gardening.

"I like it, and it's exercise. Forget about the exercise part. I enjoy doing it, and it makes the place look nice," he stated.

Caldwood is living the good life and has written a book about it.

