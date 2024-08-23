11.15 million gallons of partially treated wastewater flow into Stevenson Creek in Clearwater: Officials

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

About 11.15 million gallons of partially treated wastewater flowed into Stevenson Creek in Clearwater, officials said.

Clearwater public utilities crews said they experienced a reportable exceedance at the Marshal Street Water Reclamation Facility.

According to the city, it happened due to excessive flows on Thursday from heavy rains that extended into Friday.

Officials said they notified the Florida Department of Environmental Protection about the 11.15 million gallons flowing into the Stevenson Creek.

Crews have posted notification signs in the area, and they said they are waiting on sample results of the water.

