'Career criminal' accused of stealing from Bay Area stores by using barcode manipulation scheme

A man was arrested for defrauding Lowe’s of more than $4,500 in merchandise, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say 57-year-old Mark Brents is a habitual offender who has been in prison 11 times and has been booked into the Orient Road Jail 74 times since 1985. According to the sheriff's office, he used a barcode manipulation scheme to target Lowe’s stores across Hillsborough County and Clearwater.

The HCSO Organized Retail Theft Unit (ORT) launched an investigation earlier this month.

Authorities say Brents would place barcodes from cheaper items onto more expensive products or scan significantly less expensive items instead of paying the total price. This barcode manipulation scheme allowed him to defraud Lowe’s on ten separate occasions, according to HCSO.

Investigators say they also found several ads posted online by Brents that advertised the stolen items.

The Clearwater Police Department and the ORT launched a covert operation to arrest Brents, according to officials. On Aug. 21, Brents was seen driving erratically in a black Nissan Altima with an improper tag.

When Brents got home, deputies say he was arrested.

"Our Organized Retail Theft Unit, working hand-in-hand with the Clearwater Police Department, successfully apprehended a career criminal before he could victimize more businesses in our community. This partnership was crucial in stopping a thief who has been a repeated offender for decades, and speaks volumes of the power of collaboration between law enforcement agencies," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Despite this individual's lengthy criminal history, he still has not learned his lesson. We will not tolerate habitual offenders who continue to prey on our community."

Brents is facing the following charges:

Organized scheme to defraud less than $20,000

Retail theft $3,000 or more

Felony petit theft

The Clearwater Police Department has filed additional charges related to the stolen property, according to authorities.

HCSO says Brents was on probation for felony fleeing to elude when he was arrested.

"Our detectives were happy to work with their counterparts from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to get this individual off the streets," said Clearwater Police Chief Eric Gandy. "He has a long history of breaking the law in multiple jurisdictions."

The investigation is ongoing.

