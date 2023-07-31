Man accused of killing Seffner mom caught on camera talking to father of her baby night of murder: documents

The family of 22-year-old Ashley Voss is opening up about their loved one after Hillsborough County deputies say she was shot and killed outside her grandmother's home in Seffner.

The family says Ashley Voss was a loving mother of two whose world revolved around her children.

"Above anything, she loved her children. They were her world," Ashley Voss' dad Cory Voss said.

Ashley Voss was a mother to a 4-year-old son and a 22-month-old son.

"She was either at work or she was home with her children," Ashley Voss' grandmother Rhonda Voss said.

On July 20, deputies say Ashley Voss returned home to her grandmother’s house around 1 a.m. According to investigators, around the same time, a neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera captured the suspect 32-year-old Aurelio Diaz walking up to Ashely Voss’s car and shooting her through her car window as she sat in the driver’s seat.

"There was no motive," Rhonda Voss said. "Diaz did not know actually her. Well, he knew her, but they were not close. You know, it's not something where something could have happened or something could have transpired that would have made him murder her."

According to court documents, the same Ring doorbell camera captured the baby’s father with Diaz on Orange Street in Seffner the night of the murder. FOX 13 is choosing to not name the baby’s father because he hasn’t been charged. Deputies are referring to him as a witness.

Aurelio Diaz has been charged in Ashley Voss' death.

During a phone call set up by detectives, Diaz told the baby’s father, "l did it just like l told you, walked up to the back window, and boom."

Later, the baby’s father told detectives in a second recorded interview that "at no time did he talk (to Diaz) about killing the victim, shooting the victim, or harming the victim. They were only playing a "prank".

The father of Ashely Voss' child said he did talk to Diaz but it was supposed to be a prank.

"How can you participate as much as he did in a prank or whatever they want to call this crime? He had active participation," Rhonda Voss stated.

Now, Ashley Voss’ maternal grandmother is caring for her four-year-old son while Rhonda Voss is caring for the 22-month-old.

"I want to ask them to give justice to my daughter and justice to her sons and justice to our family," Cory Voss said.

Diaz remains in the Hillsborough County Jail.

He's facing one count of first-degree premeditated murder.