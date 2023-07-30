New Port Richey family still searching for answers in death of loved one

Betsy Robles’ family celebrated what would’ve been her 46th birthday with a balloon release at Frances Avenue Park on Saturday.

"Today we’re celebrating, trying the best that we can, to remember her because today is her birthday, so we just want to wake the community up and let them know that we’re still here and we want answers, we just want to be heard and we want the person who did this to be found," said Isabel Melendez, Betsy’s cousin.

Betsy was murdered last November and no arrests have been made.

"Right now, it’s hard on all of us because I call my sister and she’s always crying. We think about her every day, especially me, I used to go out with her and dance when we were younger, and we don’t know," said Marta Rivera, Betsy’s aunt.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says a man wearing a black skull mask forced his way into Betsy’s home in the Menifee Court area between US-19 and Little Road.

The suspect then shot and killed her.

The family hopes someone comes forward with information that will lead to an arrest.

You can leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-706-2488.