11-year-old student accused of threatening to shoot up middle school: PCSO

An 11-year-old student at Tarpon Springs Middle School has been arrested after the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said he threatened to carry out a mass shooting at the school.

Investigators said the suspect sent a photo of himself wearing a ski mask and a tactical vest to a group chat with two other students. He also allegedly sent them a video of what looked like a shotgun while saying, "this how we going to light them up like the Fourth of July boys."

Investigators then contacted the suspect, who admitted to sending the video, photos and messages, but insisted it was a joke, according to PCSO.

The boy was charged with one count of written threats to commit a mass shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on any threats is asked to notify the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at 727-582-6200. You can also submit a tip to the FortifyFL website.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

