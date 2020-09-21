12-mile Riverwalk expansion to connect west Tampa with downtown

One of Tampa’s crown jewels is about to grow. The popular Riverwalk's west side will be expanded northward, connecting neighborhoods on the west side of the Hillsborough River to downtown.

“We have so much going on in the west Tampa area. The revitalization is wonderful. We're bringing west Tampa back to life,” said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

The project is possible thanks to a $24-million federal BUILD (Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development) grant. When it’s done the city says the expansion will include a connected 12-mile path, separate from car traffic, that will reach north to Columbus Drive.

“This is one of the most impactful projects that will lift our neighborhoods across Tampa,” said U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor.

Rep. Castor says the project will lead to safer streets, more jobs and small business benefits, and lays a foundation for Tampa’s future.

”It is going to radiate out, this isn’t just for something downtown,” she said.

“We are so excited about what’s happening in west Tampa and to be involved and connected,” said Tina Young, a member of the advisory committee for the West Tampa Community Redevelopment Area. “This is so thrilling to be a part of this and watch the city grow.”

Work is expected to begin in September 2021 and wrap up in September 2027.