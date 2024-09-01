12-year-old bystander hurt in shooting, man arrested: PCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man faces a list of felony charges after Pinellas County deputies say he shot a 12-year-old boy while firing at another man.

According to the sheriff's office, Yancy Crowder, 31, grabbed a gun from inside a home on Verona Ave. in the Largo area on Friday evening.

PCSO said Crowder fired shots at another 31-year-old man as he drove away. One bullet hit the boy, who deputies said was standing in a nearby front yard.

Mugshot courtesy: Pasco County Jail

The 12-year-old was hit in the shoulder and is recovering.

According to PCSO, Crowder took off before deputies arrived and was arrested in Pasco County the next day.

Crowder told Pinellas County deputies that he was at the site of the shooting, but denied having a gun or hearing any shots fired.

Crowder faces charges of aggravated child abuse, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: