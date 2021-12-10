16 years ago, Winter the dolphin was rescued from a crab trap line

It will be a somber celebration at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium as they mark the rescue anniversaries for Winter and Hope.

The event comes less than a month after Winter's death, but aquarium officials say they still want to honor her life and the rest of their rescues. CMA is partnering with the SPCA Tampa Bay, the Humane Society, and others for "Rescue Days." Several adoptable pets will be greeting aquarium visitors this weekend.

Visitors can also hear from the aquarium's rescue team and see a special chalk art tribute to Winter. Additional details on CMA's "Rescue Days" event schedule can be found here.

Dec.10th marks the 16th rescue anniversary of Winter, while Dec. 11 is the 11th rescue anniversary of Hope.

Last month, Winter died in the arms of her caretakers. She was being treated for a gastrointestinal infection, but her condition quickly deteriorated.

On Nov. 11, CMA staff were preparing another round of treatment for Winter when her vital signs and behavior began to decline. She died that night.

A necropsy later revealed that her intestines had become twisted and blood supply was cut off.

Winter was discovered entangled in a crab trap line in a Florida lagoon when she was just two months old. She lost her tail as a result of her injuries and had become a fixture at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium since 2005.

A team of experts developed a first-of-its-kind prosthetic tail for Winter. She adapted to it, made a complete recovery, and learned to swim like other dolphins. Her story was inspirational to many humans who face challenges with prosthetic limbs.