12-year-old girl shot at St. Pete park, police say

The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating after they say a 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg while at a park on Saturday night.

The shooting occurred around 9:35 p.m. at the Childs Park Recreation and Fitness Center located at 4301 13th Ave. S.

After receiving a report of shots fired, an officer on patrol nearby saw several juveniles run from the area and found a 12-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the girl’s injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

No suspect has been arrested.