12,313 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Sunday; 108 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 12,313 Sunday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 1,477,010.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 22,912, an increase of 108 since Saturday's update. In addition, a total of 349 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Locally, Pinellas County reported seven new deaths, Sarasota County reported two and Pasco County reported one new death.

Of the 1,477,010 cases, 1,450,620 are Florida residents while 26,390 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 86,509

Pinellas: 50,978

Sarasota: 21,223

Manatee: 24,755

Sumter: 5,975

Polk: 42,422

Citrus: 7,469

Hernando: 8,377

Pasco: 24,942

Highlands: 5,525

DeSoto: 3,099

Hardee: 2,262

Source: Florida Department of Health

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Sunday, 7,497 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, with a state total of 65,595 having been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Saturday, 25,283 more patients received their first vaccine dose in Florida, for a total of 519,917. Meanwhile, 10,076 more people received their second and final dose, meaning 38,409 have completed both rounds.

The number of new cases had generally been trending down in the fall, mirroring the number of tests being given. But it has begun to increase again. The 19,473 new cases reported Thursday was the largest single-day increase of the entire pandemic.

The rate of positive new tests has declined from its summertime peak, remaining below 10% for several months, but it reached that point again during the holiday season. It was at 10.42% on Saturday, the most recent date available.

After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August that continued until November -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable. The 164 deaths reported Thursday was among the highest single-death totals reported in the pandemic.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days, and data can take days or weeks to validate. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

