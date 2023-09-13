13-year-old bicyclist critically injured after being hit by Tampa police officer's vehicle: TPD

article

A 13-year-old bicyclist was struck by a Tampa police officer's cruiser Wednesday evening on Busch Boulevard near North 22nd Street, authorities said.

The 13-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and the Tampa Police Department said she is being treated for a broken leg and a head injury.

Officials said that the Tampa police officer, a five-year veteran with TPD, was driving in the westbound lanes of Busch Boulevard. At the intersection of North 22nd Street the officer was approaching a green light while the girl was trying to cross Busch Boulevard.

That's when the bicyclist was struck by the police vehicle, knocking her off her bike, TPD said.

Authorities said the officer immediately stopped and requested first responders with Tampa Fire Rescue to help the injured teen. The officer, along with other officers who responded, provided first aid until TFR got on scene to take the victim to the hospital.

Officials said the officer was not injured. Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw released the following statement about the incident:

"Our thoughts are with the teen cyclist who was injured in this unfortunate incident, and we hope for her full recovery. We take all accidents involving our officers seriously. Our officers are dedicated to protecting the safety of everyone who uses Tampa's roads, whether they are on foot, in a car, or on a bike. This is a distressing reminder that we must continue our efforts, as a community, to ensure that all pedestrians and cyclists travel safely throughout our city."

Investigators said the 13-year-old was about 75 feet west of the crosswalk when the crash happened. The investigation remains active, police said.