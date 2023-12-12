14-year-old arrested for hitting school resource officer who was breaking up fight: MCSO

article

Two Buffalo Creek Middle School students were arrested Monday night after a fight on campus, according to deputies.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says one of the students hit the school resource officer as he attempted to break up the fight.

Around 5:30 p.m., the SRO assigned to the school located at 7320 69th St E Palmetto, said he saw a group of students fighting in the school's courtyard. While trying to separate the male students, the deputy said he was hit several times in the face.

The sheriff's office says the SRO's jaw was injured during the incident.

According to officials, the deputy radioed for back-up and within minutes multiple patrol deputies responded to the scene to take the student involved into custody.

The deputy who was injured was taken to the hospital and later released, according to MCSO.

According to officials, the 14-year-old was charged with affray (fighting) and the felony charge of battery on a law enforcement officer.

Authorities say another 14-year-old student was also arrested for fighting. A 13-year-old student, who claimed he was defending his cousin who was being bullied, was criminally charged via a juvenile referal, according to the sheriff's office.