2 Polk County teachers in less than a week accused of inappropriate conduct with children: PCSO

A private school teacher in Polk County is facing felony charges after deputies say he was inappropriately communicating with a student.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the 21-year-old teacher was arrested on Wednesday.

The teacher, who has yet to be named publicly, has been charged with sex offense on a student by an authority figure, traveling to meet a minor to engage in illegal activity, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and other charges.

Investigators say the victim is a 15-year-old girl who did not attend his school.

The teacher is the second educator in Polk County in less than a week to be arrested for behaving inappropriately with students.

On November 30, Jerron Dunn, a substitute teacher working at New Beginnings High School, a charter school, was arrested after two teens made allegations that he sent inappropriate videos to them.

According to PCSO, a 17-year-old and 18-year-old told their guidance counselor Dunn sent both of them videos of himself masturbating via Snapchat. The guidance counselor reported it to the sheriff’s office.

Photo courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

The 17-year-old girl told detectives that she borrowed a charger for her phone from Dunn and while her phone was charging, he went into her phone and added himself onto her Snapchat. He then began sending her messages asking her to come visit him at his house. She declined but he continued sending messages, and then sent her a video of himself masturbating.

The 18-year-old girl told investigators that after she accepted Dunn’s friend request on Snapchat, he started messaging her and telling her that she was pretty, and he wanted to start a relationship with her.

The teen says she told Dunn that he was too old for her and that it would be "weird" because he is her teacher. However, detectives say Dunn continued to send her messages, and then sent her several videos of himself masturbating. He told her he wanted her to be a "friend with benefits" and to come over to his house and have sex with him, according to PCSO.

Detectives say Dunn admitted to communicating via Snapchat with the 17-year-old victim, and to asking the 18-year-old to be his girlfriend and also sending her the explicit videos. Detectives will conduct a forensic analysis of his cell phone, and further charges are pending.

"Two teachers preying on students is two too many. I don't know what either of these suspects were thinking, but rest assured, if you groom, solicit, inappropriately talk to, or touch any student here in Polk County, we will lock you up and do our best to make sure you won't have access to children again," stated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Sheriff Judd is expected to hold a press conference on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. to provide more information.