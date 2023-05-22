14-year-old arrested in St. Pete park shooting that left teen injured, police say

article

A 14-year-old was arrested Monday in a shooting that left another teen injured at Wildwood Park in St. Petersburg, investigators said.

The teen was arrested on an attempted second-degree murder charge, according to the St. Pete Police Department.

The shooting happened back on May 8 at the park located on 28th Street South, police said. A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after the shooting, but investigators said he did survive his injuries.

The 14-year-old boy was taken into custody on Monday with four other teens between the ages of 13-15 who were involved in at least seven auto burglaries, officials said.

Officers said they spotted a stolen Kia Seltos on 30th Avenue North near 59th Street, and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled. It was eventually found after five bos were seen running inside a home on 18th Avenue South.

When officers took the boys into custody, they also recovered a gun, according to SPPD. They were arrested on auto theft, residential burglary, auto burglary and possession of burglary tools, investigators said.