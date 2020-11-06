14-year-old charged with arson after Tarpon Springs house fire sends 3 to hospital

A 14-year-old boy is facing first-degree arson charges following a house fire Friday morning in Tarpon Springs.

It happened around 8 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of E. Morgan St.

According to the Tarpon Springs Police Department, when an officer arrived on the scene, they saw smoke coming from an open front door and helped get several people out of the home. Three of the residents were taken to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A dog was also rescued from the home.

Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue says the fire was put out quickly.

Tarpon Springs Fire Marshal, Tarpon Springs Police Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office investigated the fire and say arson is to blame.

Detectives have arrested a 14-year-old and charged him with first-degree arson.

