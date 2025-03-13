14-year-old Lakewood Ranch High student arrested for making shooting threat on Snapchat: Deputies
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - A 14-year-old Lakewood Ranch High School student was arrested Thursday afternoon after making a school shooting threat on Snapchat, according to deputies.
Dig deeper:
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said they received a tip through the Fortify FL app that indicated a shooting was planned at the school for Friday, March 14. It prompted several students to speak up to school staff about concerning comments posted on Snapchat.
Deputies said they began investigating and got records from Snapchat that included an email address and phone number linked to the 14-year-old, who was not identified by FOX 13 due to his age.
Detectives said they arrested the student at the school after confirming his cellphone number.
He was arrested on two charges, including making written threats to kill and disrupting a school function.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter