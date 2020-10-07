14-year-olds face second-degree murder charges for shooting of 17-year-old in Bradenton

Two 14-year-old boys were arrested after police discovered a 17-year-old dead in a car Tuesday afternoon in Bradenton.

Bradenton police say they discovered the body of the 17-year-old male while responding to the 1800 block of MLK Ave. E. for a report of a subject in a vehicle.

The victim, who was not publicly identified, had been fatally shot.

Detectives said they interviewed several witnesses and gathered surveillance video from nearby locations. That led them to two juvenile suspects who were both arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Their names were also not released.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Patrick Mahoney at (941) 932-9353 or emailinformation to BPDTIPS@BRADENTONPD.COM.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or send an anonymous E-Tip thru the web at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.

