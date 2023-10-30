15-year-old charged with battery, teens film attack at Tampa high school: HCSO

article

A Tampa student's clavicle was broken by a 15-year-old who attacked the victim at Wharton High School, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say teens filmed the entire attack on Friday.

The unsuspecting student who was attacked was not left paralyzed, according to officials.

"It is incredibly disheartening to witness young teens engaging in violent and thoughtless actions," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "Bullying and violence should have no foothold in our county, particularly within our schools. It pains me to learn of a circulating video capturing such a distressing incident. Those who were involved in this incident ought to feel a sense of shame. I implore anyone who witnesses such acts not to stand by and record them, but rather to step in and prevent them. It is crucial that we prioritize the safety and well-being of our community, and I pray for the swift recovery of the victim."

The 15-year-old was arrested and charged with one count of felony battery.