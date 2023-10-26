Man tries to call student to his truck at Brooksville bus stop, deputies investigating

article

A Winding Waters K-8 student was waiting for the bus when a man tried to call her to his truck, according to HCSO.

The sheriff's office is currently investigating the suspicious incident that occurred between 8:35 and 8:40 a.m. at a school bus stop near Nightwalker Road in Brooksville.

Officials say an older white man with white hair was driving a tan-colored truck with a tool box in the bed of the truck.

The man stopped near the student and attempted to call her over to his vehicle, according to authorities.

Deputies say she ran to a neighbor's house to report the incident and the driver fled the area.

The student was unharmed and reported the incident to school administration when she arrived on campus, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 352-754-6830 and request to speak to Detective K. Keiper.

To contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers call 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone. To submit a tip online, click here.

