16 cars, tractor-trailer involved in Polk County crash, police say

A tractor-trailer and 16 cars were involved in a crash in Polk County on Thursday night, according to the Lake Wales Police Department.

The incident occurred around 6:34 p.m. at HWY 27 and Chalet Suzanne Rd.

Police say the driver of a Chrysler cut in front of a tractor-trailer, causing the two vehicles to collide and the tractor-trailer driver to lose control of his vehicle.

As a result, the tractor-trailer crossed the median and hit cars in the southbound lanes that were stopped at a red light, according to police.

Multiple people were injured and three were flown to hospitals, police said.

More details will be released as they become available.