LPD: 19-year-old pedestrian hit and killed in Lakeland crash

article

Early Thursday morning, a pedestrian was hit by a Lexus while trying to cross the road in Lakeland, according to police.

Around 12:26 a.m., officers say they headed to the 2500 block of Kathleen Road. They say they found an unresponsive man who had been hit by a car.

READ: LPD: 55-year-old man drives into two mailboxes and electric pole during fatal crash

According to investigators, 19-year-old Adams Torres was driving a black Lexus that was headed south on Kathleen Road. The car was in the inside lane as it approached Mall Hill Road, according to officials.

Police say the 19-year-old Lakeland pedestrian was trying to cross the road eastbound as the Lexus struck the man.

The crash happened on Kathleen Road in Lakeland.

The Lakeland Police Department, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department all arrived to begin life-saving measures on the man, according to authorities. First responders say the pedestrian could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Lexus remained at the scene and was not injured, according to LPD.

Police say the road was closed for about six hours while the scene was processed for the ongoing investigation. Officials have not released the name of the victim due to Marsy's Law.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Crash Inspector Officer Tyler Anderson at tyler.anderson@lakelandgov.net.