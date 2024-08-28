16-year-old girl shot in road rage incident, Riverview man arrested: HCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man was arrested after authorities say he fired two shots into a car during a road rage incident in Hillsborough County, striking a 16-year-old girl.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Rasool Abdul Hakeem, 37, admitted to shooting his gun twice during a road rage altercation Tuesday afternoon.

READ: 16-year-old hospitalized after road rage shooting in Hillsborough County: Deputies

Deputies initially responded to the area of 4202 Falkenburg Road in the Riverview area at around 5 p.m. where investigators said two people were heading northbound when they got into an altercation.

That's when HCSO said Hakeem fired two rounds into the vehicle a 16-year-old girl was in. She was struck by one bullet and taken to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

Hakeem was charged with two counts of attempted murder in the second degree and shooting at or into a vehicle.

"To discharge your firearm at another vehicle is simply reckless and unacceptable," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This suspect had no regard for human life during this completely avoidable interaction."

The investigation is ongoing.