16-year-old hospitalized after road rage shooting in Hillsborough County: Deputies

A 16-year-old girl was shot during a road rage incident along Falkenburg Road in Hillsborough County Tuesday afternoon.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of shots fired near 4202 Falkenburg Road in the Riverview area.

The incident happened at around 5 p.m. when investigators said two parties were heading northbound when they got into an altercation. According to the sheriff's office, that's when one driver fired a gun at the other vehicle.

One of the bullets hit a 16-year-old girl, who was the passenger in the vehicle that was shot at, officials said. She was taken to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were not injured, authorities said.

"There is simply no excuse to endanger a life because of a disagreement with another driver," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "There is absolutely no reason for an innocent 16-year-old to be in the hospital because of a road rage incident."

HCSO's gunfire response investigations team is now investigating the shooting and what led up to it. This is believed to be an isolated incident, and everyone involved has been accounted for by deputies.

